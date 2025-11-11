ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms 2026 World Cup Will Be His Last

Diana Beasley
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he'll retire from international soccer after the 2026 World Cup. This moment will mark the end of an era in world football.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo set numerous records. He scored more than 800 goals in club matches, achieving this milestone with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has represented Portugal in five World Cups. His journey started in 2003, and he became Portugal's captain in 2008. In 2016, he led his team to victory in the European Championship.

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled for North America, with games in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Portugal hasn't yet secured their spot in the tournament, but Ronaldo's involvement could boost the team.

In a recent interview, he discussed his future plans. He confirmed his final World Cup appearance will be in 2026, closing the chapter on his celebrated career in international soccer.

In the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo shines for Al-Nassr. He has contributed to 100 goals since joining the club. His impact on the field remains strong.

Fans worldwide have followed Ronaldo's career enthusiastically. His legacy includes many awards and achievements over nearly two decades.

