Cade Cunningham Hits Rare NBA Mark Similar to Michael Jordan

Detroit Pistons player Cade Cunningham pulled off a stat line only matched by Michael Jordan, putting up a game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 5 steals.

This accomplishment happened during an overtime clash with the Washington Wizards. Cunningham put up 46 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, handed out 11 assists, nabbed 5 steals, and even blocked 2 shots.

Michael Jordan, the only other player to put up such numbers, made these performances a signature of his legendary career in basketball. Jordan played 211 games scoring 40 or more points while also known for his defensive skills.

Cunningham stepped up for the Pistons, who were missing Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey. Against the Wizards, Cunningham took 45 shots, making 14, including 2-for-11 from three-point range. He shone at the free-throw line, hitting 16 out of 18.

The sheer number of shots felt reminiscent of Michael Jordan's games. Jordan often carried the scoring load by taking more than 30 shots in key performances.

Both players thrived in high-pressure situations. Jordan's feats frequently occurred in critical games, highlighted by his 43-point, 10-rebound, 4-steal game at age 40.

Cunningham's accuracy might have kept the game from going to overtime. With better shooting, he could have hit 50 points and ended the game sooner. Jordan's precision in such games, like connecting on 18 out of 30, helped avoid extra time.

Michael Jordan's standing as the benchmark for this feat emphasizes its significance. Cade Cunningham's game places him among the elite alongside Jordan.

Players like Jordan have shown outstanding skill in taking on multiple roles. Jordan elevated his play when teammates were missing, achieving incredible stats.