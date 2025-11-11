ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Another Low Scoring Game in Prime Time

Craig Shemon
Another Low Scoring Game

We had another low scoring game in prime time as the Eagles beat the Packers 10-7 on Monday Night Football. We started the week with a 10-7 Broncos vs Raiders game on Thursday Night Football. What is going on? NFL rules favor offense over defense. We had 6 teams score 30 or more this weekend and all three winners from the 4:00 window Sunday afternoon topped 40 points. So this weekend's prime time bookends were an anomoly.

Sure , it was cold and windy in Green Bay Monday. But the weather was not bad enough to impede play. And while Thursday night's sleeper between the Broncos and Raiders was deemed bad football, I seemed locked in to the Eagles and Packers. Why? Was it a classic, old-timey defensive battle? Yes. Were both teams just pounding each other? Yes.

ANOTHER LOW SCORING GAME

So what happened to give us another low scoring game in prime time? On the Eagles side, Jalen Hurts is not a good passer. On the Packers side, as good as they are, they throw up offensive stinkers from time to time. Earlier this season they lost to the Browns 13-10. Last week they lost to the Panthers 16-13. That one is more concerning for Green Bay because that's two weeks in a row they've only squeezed out one touchdown. That would get my attention if I'm the Packers. And yet they scored 40 points in their game against the Cowboys. It's hard to figure out.

Last night we didn't get a touchdown until Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 36 yard strike with under 11 minutes left in the game to take a 10-0 lead.

The Eagles might need to find some offense quickly as they host the Detroit Lions Sunday night and then play NFC East divisional rival Dallas the following week. The Packers are at the lowly New York Giants next before playing all three NFC North divisional rivals in a row.

So we had another low scoring game in prime time but the season moves on. For daily NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

