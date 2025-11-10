Seth Trimble to Undergo Surgery After Breaking Arm in Practice

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble broke a bone in his left forearm during practice on Sunday and will have surgery this week. His return will be determined after the procedure.

Trimble's injury comes at a time when he was expected to be an important player for the Tar Heels. He started both games this season and contributed significantly early on. In the season opener, he scored 12 points, followed by 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in a win over No. 19 Kansas.

Coach Hubert Davis expressed sadness over the setback, calling Trimble "such a great kid and teammate." Davis assures that Trimble will return this season, said Davis to CBS Sports.

Seth Trimble is a senior and the team captain. Over his four-year tenure at UNC, he has played 104 games, starting 18 last season. His leadership and defensive skills are well recognized. Coaches and teammates often praise his commitment and his knack for energizing the team.

Trimble's career also includes a pattern of making big plays in important games, such as last season's ACC and NCAA tournament appearances. He placed third in the ACC Sixth Man of the Year votes as a sophomore. His leadership continued as he chose to stay at UNC after considering a transfer following his sophomore year.

With Trimble out, guards Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, and Jonathan Powell are likely to take on bigger roles. One is expected to join the starting lineup with point guard Kyan Evans. These players have had limited playing time this season, making Trimble’s absence a major challenge for UNC’s backcourt depth.