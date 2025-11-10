Portland Trail Blazers vs Orlando Magic, Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Portland Trail Blazers will play their second Eastern Conference opponent of the year when they visit the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7 p.m. EST. After a disappointing 2024, the Blazers were not expected to be much of a player in a loaded Western Conference, but the young roster has proven itself to be a tough out for anyone. The Magic have not performed up to expectations so far this year, going 4-6 through 10 contests. A win over the Blazers would go a long way in restoring confidence to a roster that seems to be lacking it.

The Blazers have not been particularly good on defense, but they find offensive contributions from a variety of sources to keep them in games. Forward Deni Avdija has taken a major step forward, handling the ball and scoring well in one-on-one situations. Just about everyone on the roster can shoot threes, allowing the floor to space well, a factor that creates opportunities in drive-and-kick situations. A date with one of the better defenses in the NBA should provide a solid test for a blossoming offense.

What the Blazers have in droves is, coincidentally, what the Magic lack the most. Orlando was one of the worst-shooting teams in the league in 2024, and they have continued to shoot terribly to start this campaign. The addition of guard Desmond Bane has not been the revelation Magic fans hoped it would be, with Bane failing to significantly change the outlook of Orlando's overall shooting. Forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero continue to provide solid one-on-one scoring, but without shooting to surround them, the Magic will likely continue to struggle on offense.

Spread

Trail Blazers +2 (-102)

Magic -2 (-107)

Money line

Trail Blazers +117

Magic -122

Totals

Over 235.5 (-105)

Under 235.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Trail Blazers vs Magic Betting Trends

The Blazers are 6-3 ATS this year.

The Blazers are 2-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-1 in Portland's road games.

The Magic are 3-7 ATS this season.

The Magic are 1-4 ATS at home.

The under is 5-5 in Orlando's games.

Trail Blazers vs Magic Injury Reports

Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson, G - Out.

Blake Wesley, G - Out.

Matisse Thybulle, F - Out.

Orlando Magic

No injuries of note.

Trail Blazers vs Magic Prediction and Pick