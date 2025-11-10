Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total

A rematch of the last two Stanley Cup champions highlights Monday night's NHL slate as the Panthers close out their West Coast swing against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 10 p.m. on ESPN+.

Florida (7-7-1), looking to salvage a split on their four-game trip, sits at 2-6-0 on the road after a 3–1 loss Saturday in San Jose. Vegas (7-3-4) has dropped two straight and three of its last four, including a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

Brad Marchand has carried the Panthers' attack with goals in four straight and a seven-game point streak. He leads Florida with 10 goals and 16 points, while Anton Lundell has added seven assists. Sergei Bobrovsky (7-4-0, 2.74 GAA) is expected to start in goal.

Vegas, 4-2-2 at home, also hopes to discover offensive stability. The Golden Knights erased a two-goal deficit in the third period against Anaheim before falling in overtime. Pavel Dorofeyev leads Vegas with 10 goals, while Jack Eichel has a team-high 22 points. Goaltender Akira Schmid (6–1–1, 2.51 GAA) has carried most of the load with starter Adin Hill sidelined.

Florida shut out the Golden Knights 3–0 in Sunrise on Oct. 25 and will look to sweep the two-game season series Monday.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-217)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+186)

Moneyline

Panthers +131

Golden Knights -135

Total

Over 6 (+101)

Under 6 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

The Panthers are 3-12 against the spread, going 1-7 on the road.

The Golden Knights are 5-9 against the spread, including 2-6 at home.

The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings against the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have won nine of the last 10 matchups at home against the Panthers.

The total has gone under in four of the last five games between these teams.

The Panthers are 2-6 in their last eight road games.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich, LW — Out (upper body).

Dmitry Kulikov, D — IR (upper body).

Aleksander Barkov, C — IR (knee).

Tomas Nosek, LW — IR (knee).

Matthew Tkachuk, LW — IR (groin).

Golden Knights

Adin Hill, G — Out (lower body).

William Karlsson, C — Day-to-Day (lower body).

Mark Stone, RW — IR (wrist).

Alex Pietrangelo, D — IR (hip).

Panthers vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

"Vegas might miss center William Karlsson (because of) a lower-body injury, but I'm not worried about it. The Golden Knights have plenty of dangerous weapons up front, so Brett Howden would likely shift from the wing to center should Karlsson hit the sidelines. The Panthers' offense looks like a one-man show. Florida's shooting has been awful all season, so I'm going with Vegas in this game. The Golden Knights will be fired up to get revenge for that 3-0 defeat at Florida and get back on the winning track after consecutive home losses against Tampa Bay and Anaheim." — Victor King, Winners and Whiners

"Vegas comes into this matchup after losing three of their last four games, and they have allowed at least four goals in all three of those losses. The Golden Knights are 4-2-2 at home this year, while the Panthers are 2-6-0 on the road. Florida has alternated wins and losses over their last nine games, and they lost their last game, which means they are due for a win. I don't know what to think of this Florida team, as they are very inconsistent, but I will fade them with their poor record on the road. Take Vegas to win at home." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place