Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat have climbed above .500, but you can't say that they've drawn a break in the schedule. The 6-4 Heat will play host to the 7-3 Cleveland Cavaliers this Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Cleveland arrives bearing win streaks that make gamblers skeptical of Miami as a pick. The Cavaliers have won four games in a row counting last Friday's NBA Cup win over Washington. In addition, the Cavs are riding a six-game winning streak over Miami in regular-season play to go with a 2025 preseason win.

Donovan Mitchell remains the hot hand for Cleveland. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard is averaging 30.7 points per game for the Cavaliers, prodigious enough to rank fifth in the NBA. Mitchell is also averaging 5.1 assists. Darius Garland has been an even better distributor of the basketball in limited action this season, making the guard's injury a concern. Cleveland's youngster Jaylon Tyson has been starting in the backcourt.

Spread

Heat +7.5 (-102)

Cavaliers -7.5 (-101)

Money line

Heat +257

Cavaliers -273

Total

Over 247.5 (-100)

Under 247.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Miami Heat are 3-1 in their last four games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won four straight times.

Totals have gone over in four of Miami's last five contests.

Cleveland has beaten Miami in six straight regular-season games.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Center Bam Adebayo missed Saturday's game with a toe injury.

Guard Terry Rozier is on leave from the team.

Guard Tyler Herro is out for several weeks with a foot/ankle injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard Darius Garland is day-to-day with a toe injury.

Forward Larry Nance Jr. is day-to-day with a knee injury.

Guard Max Strus is out with a foot injury.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

If there's a team in sports that's succeeding through more distractions than the Miami Heat, we'd like to hear all about them. Miami went on an impressive streak following Terry Rozier's dismissal due to illegal gambling charges. Weeks later, the Heat have won two in a row despite the trauma of head coach Erik Spoelstra's house catching fire and burning down last Thursday. In a touch of grace, the house was empty.

How did the Heat respond on Friday? By setting a new team record for points in the first frame. "The evening began gloriously, as Miami stormed ahead (of Charlotte) by 20 in a 53-point first quarter. That was the most points by the Heat in any quarter in its history and the second-most points in a first quarter by any team in NBA history," reported Barry Jackson in Nov. 7's free article from the Miami Herald.