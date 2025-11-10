Lenny Wilkens: Esteemed NBA Player and Coach Dies at 88

Lenny Wilkens, a towering figure in basketball as both player and coach, has passed away at 88. He leaves behind a life filled with achievements and honors in the NBA.

Wilkens stands out with his unique induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both player in 1989 and coach in 1998. Only a handful have accomplished this. Named among the NBA's 50 Greatest Players in 1996, he remained inspirational among coaches in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

His playing career spanned 15 years, seeing him become a nine-time All-Star and amass 17,772 points. Twice, he led the league in assists and retired as the NBA's second-highest in assists. The 1971 NBA All-Star Game recognized him with the MVP award.

His coaching career began as a player-coach with the Seattle SuperSonics from 1969 to 1972, and later for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1974-75 season. He led the 1979 Seattle SuperSonics to their only NBA championship, with 1,332 victories to his name—the third-highest in history.

In 1994, with the Atlanta Hawks, Wilkens earned the NBA Coach of the Year award. His coaching highlights included the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and New York Knicks, concluding in 2005.

He surpassed Red Auerbach's all-time win record in 1995. "…that's why I lit that cigar up," Wilkens said, acknowledging a salute to Auerbach, even though he wasn’t a smoker, as shared with CBS Sports.

Beyond professional accolades, Wilkens, born in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant, faced early challenges. Losing his father at five, while his mother worked hard in a candy factory. His parish priest's support led him to Providence College on scholarship, directing the team to its first NIT finals.

Drafted sixth overall by the St. Louis Hawks in 1960, he excelled as an All-Star during three of his four seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics. Reflecting on being a player-coach, he said, "We went around and around," before accepting the challenge. Wilkens knew he had nothing to lose.

His insight stemmed from his experiences, "I know what young players are going through," acknowledging his own difficult background.

Figures like Detlef Schrempf, Steve Kerr, and Rick Carlisle paid tribute to Wilkens. Schrempf described him as "a leader in our community," while Carlisle praised his coaching influence.