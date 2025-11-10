Eagles at Packers Could Be NFC Title Game Preview?

The Eagles and the Packers play on Monday Night football tonight. The Defending Super Bowl champ Eagles come into this game at 6-2. The Packers are 5-2-1. Both teams are really good but both turned in mysterious losses at times this season. The Eagles defeated really good teams like the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. And they beat the Rams, even though it took a freak play at the end to win. But a win is a win!

Despite the winning there were rumblings and player meetings about how quarterback Jalen Hurts can't pass. Receiver AJ Brown wasn't getting enough touches. And Saquon Barkley wasn't running as effectively as he did last year.

Then came two bad losses in a row to the Broncos at home and to the lowly Giants in a divisional game. Yikes. They have since rebounded with a couple wins in a row.

EAGLES AT PACKERS

Meanwhile the Packers made a big splash to start the season with a trade for Micah Parsons and a blowout win over the NFC favorite Lions. And just as soon as it appeared the Packers were crowned the new NFC favorites they lost to the Browns and tied the Cowboys in a shootout. And last week they lost to the Panthers. Yikes.

Now it's November and both teams are attempting to get their seasons dialed in. And it starts tonight against each other. But there will be one other interesting item in tonight's game. In the off-season the Packers were among the loudest critics of the Eagles Tush Push. And they tried to get the play eliminated. They came close but failed. Expect to see numerous Tush Push plays with the Eagles at Packers tonight!