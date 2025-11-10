Commanders’ Payne Ejected for Punching Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown

Washington's big guy Daron Payne was kicked out of the game after throwing a punch at Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown's helmet. This happened right after Detroit scored, making it 22–3 in the first half.

The punch came after a key play, a 13-yard score by Jahmyr Gibbs. Payne's absence shortly after added to Washington’s defensive struggles. Eddie Goldman, waiting on the sidelines, was brought in to replace Payne.

On the same play, two other Washington players, Frankie Luvu and Trey Amos, got injured. Immediately after, another defender, Javon Kinlaw, got hit with a flag for shoving an official during a two-point attempt. But Kinlaw stayed in the game.

The defense had a tough time during the first half and had to carry on without Payne, considered a team anchor. His ejection was unusual in his career. Meanwhile, St. Brown is known for his tough play on the field that led to the scuffle.

Detroit's offense, with players like Jahmyr Gibbs, moved ahead with ease. Washington faced challenges due to Payne’s ejection and Kinlaw’s penalty, both part of a recurring issue with discipline.