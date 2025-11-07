Patriots vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New England Patriots are looking for their seventh win in a row as they battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

The Patriots are 7-2 and first in the AFC East Division. They just beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-23 at home. Going into the fourth quarter, the Pats led by 10 and hung on for the win. The offense was great on third downs and the third down defense was 9-for-10 on stops. They won in total yards 331-288 and won in time of possession. The Patriots' red zone offense was 3-for-4, but the red zone defense was 0-for-3 in stops. New England turned the ball over twice and the quarterback got sacked six times. DeMario Douglas led the way on offense with four catches for 100 yards and one touchdown.

The Buccaneers are 6-2 and first in the NFC South Division. They just beat the New Orleans Saints 23-3 on the road. It was a close and low-scoring first half, and then the Bucs won the second half 16-0. The third down defense was 10-for-13 in defensive stops and won in total yards 275-212. Tampa Bay had the slight edge in time of possession and took advantage of four Saints turnovers. The red zone offense was 1-for-2 and the red zone defense was 1-for-1 on stops. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 15 of 24 for 152 yards.

Spread

Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Buccaneers -2.5 (-113)

Money line

Patriots +127

Buccaneers -133

Total

OVER 48.5 (+100)

UNDER 48.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

New England is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of New England's last 16 games.

New England is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last five games against New England.

Patriots vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable

Christian Elliss, LB - Questionable

Kayshon Boutte, WR - Questionable

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Questionable

Antonio Gibson, RB - Injured reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. WR - Questionable

Bucky Irvin, RB - Questionable

Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Markees Watts, LB - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Injured reserve

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Patriots vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

New England is currently ranked ninth in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and sixth in points against. Quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at an elite level and has 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. However, he did get sacked a lot last week and, in general, is one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league. If the defense struggles to protect Maye, they need Rhamondre Stevenson and Treyveon Henderson to get things going in the run game. Also, this will be the first game in a month that is against an above .500 team.

Tampa Bay is ranked 13th in passing yards, 24th in rushing yards, 15th in points scored, and tied for 13th in points allowed. Mayfield is a great passer who can extend plays with his mobility. The Patriots have a disciplined defense and will look to contain him as best as they can. However, the Tampa offensive line does a great job at protecting him. The Bucs defense has been great at third down stops and creating turnovers. On offense, they will look to get more red zone chances this week.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Money line