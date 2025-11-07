Olivier Rioux’s Unforgettable Start as Tallest College Basketball Player

Standing at a staggering 7-foot-9, Olivier Rioux made history as the tallest player ever in college basketball when he took to the court for the Florida Gators against North Florida. The redshirt freshman center was already recognized as the tallest teenager at 7-foot-5, according to the Guinness World Record in 2021. Rioux surpassed all previous height records at this level of the sport.

Rioux, who hadn't been on the court in the first four games of the 2024–25 season, game on with just over two minutes remaining. Fans had been calling for him throughout the game, and Coach Todd Golden finally put him in. The cheers that erupted as he went onto the court were only outdone by the raising of the championship banner before the game.

Although Rioux didn’t get to handle the ball during his time on the court, he caught the attention of both fans and opponents. North Florida forward Trey Cady joined in the moment, smiling as he compared his height to the giant Rioux. The crowd cheered every time the play came near him.

"It felt great," Rioux said. "The support from everybody was amazing, even on the bench, and even the fans. I think everybody supported me. I'm very grateful," Rioux shared on YouTube.

Rioux made a light-hearted comment about making history, stating, "It's another day, I guess." This casual remark showcases his focus on moving forward and team effort rather than personal milestones.

Coach Golden mentioned that fans were keen to see Rioux play: "I'm like, 'Listen, it will happen. The time will come.'" Golden had previously explained Rioux’s redshirt status, which was aimed at long-term growth. Throughout the season, Rioux worked on boosting his strength, agility, and fitness.

Rioux’s teammate Micah Handlogten encouraged him, saying, "Play with confidence. You've worked your butt off for two years now to get to this spot. Now's your moment. This is your time to shine." His teammates celebrated his entry into the game, appreciating the journey that led to this moment.

Rioux started playing basketball in Terrebonne, Quebec, at age five. By the time he was 12, he was 6-foot-10 and played for notable teams like the French Phenoms and Real Madrid. He also played for Canada in FIBA youth tournaments, earning bronze medals and putting in impressive performances.

His sports background includes an athletic family. His father played volleyball, his mother is 6-foot-1, and his brother Émile also plays basketball.

Rioux was given a three-star rating by recruiting websites. He chose Florida for its emphasis on growth, stating his intention to work hard as crucial. During his redshirt year, he contributed to Florida's championship win as part of the scout team.