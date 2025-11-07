Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Odds, Spread, and Total

In most sports, they call it a rubber match. In soccer, it's called Messi time. Inter Miami will undertake its most critical challenge of 2025 when Nashville SC visits Chase Stadium this Saturday evening, poised to kick off a third and deciding contest in the MLS Eastern Conference quarterfinal round at 8 p.m. EST.

Inter Miami's superstar Lionel Messi has not been denied in either playoff match with Nashville so far. Miami's problem in the second game was that Messi's goal occurred so late in the appearance, coming at the game's exact 90-minute mark, that Nashville had already done what it needed to do to secure a 2-1 victory. Nashville's top striker, Sam Surridge, however, doesn't look nearly as dangerous as No. 10, manufacturing only one penalty goal in a series in which Messi has already tallied three times.

Bookmakers notice the contrast. Inter Miami is a 1-to-2 money line favorite to beat Nashville's 4-to-1 underdogs on Saturday, a weird set of betting circumstances for a quarterfinal of middling seeds.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (-122)

Nashville SC +1 (+102)

Money line

Inter Miami -196

Nashville SC +410

Draw +390

Total

Over 3.5 (-102)

Under 3.5 (-118)

The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

Nashville's win on Saturday snapped a six-game Miami win streak in the matchup.

Betting totals have gone over in eight out of Miami's last 10 matches.

Nashville has won just two of its last seven league games.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Nashville SC

Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Jonny Perez is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Daniel Lovitz is questionable with an ankle injury.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

Sportsbooks are tired of losing to over-total-goals bets when Inter Miami plays soccer. Eight of Miami's last 10 league matches have gone over betting totals, including the Herons' 3-1 victory over the Coyotes that began the playoff series now coming to a head in Magic City. Critically, bookmakers think each team's goalkeeping form is questionable.

Can either back line even think about producing a clean sheet? Goalkeeper Joe Willis of Nashville is 37 years old. Inter Miami's goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo is so much younger as to be part of a different generation than Willis, but he's also part of a goalkeeping saga for Inter Miami that's left the team with a second choice at 2025's end. "Inter Miami is interested in signing Pedro Gallese" away from Orlando City, reports Ignacio Ravagnan of Inter Heron. The timing of that rumor may indicate that David Beckham sees one weakness in Inter Miami's championship bid, and it's his team's personnel between the posts.