Important College Football Games This Weekend

There are important college football games taking place this weekend now that the CFP Rankings are out. We begin tonight with #19 USC hosting Northwestern. The Wildcats are better than people think. And USC cannot afford any slip ups ahead of their future date with #9 Oregon.
Saturday #2 Indiana looks to push their record to 10-0 by beating Penn State at Beaver Stadium. We still contend PSU is a sleeping giant. Their roster was once good enough to be ranked #2 in the country before their disastrous fall. It's November and they have yet to win a Big Ten game.
A lot of people are surprised at BYU's #7 ranking as well as Texas Tech coming in at #8. They play each other Saturday in a Big 12 separation day. In the SEC #3 Texas A&M travels to #22 Missouri in a game that could determine the post season fate of both.
IMPORTANT COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES
#9 Oregon has a critical game at #20 Iowa. If Oregon loses this one they may fall out of playoff contention and find it hard to climb back in. An Iowa win here would make a major splash on the CFP landscape. For the rest of the ranked teams taking on non-ranked teams this weekend provides an opportunity to survive and advance or get tripped up in a conference upset.