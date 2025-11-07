ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Important College Football Games This Weekend

Craig Shemon
Important College Football Games

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 9: Wide receiver Ryan Pellum #81 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after the Ducks won 39-18 over the against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

There are important college football games taking place this weekend now that the CFP Rankings are out. We begin tonight with #19 USC hosting Northwestern. The Wildcats are better than people think. And USC cannot afford any slip ups ahead of their future date with #9 Oregon.

Saturday #2 Indiana looks to push their record to 10-0 by beating Penn State at Beaver Stadium. We still contend PSU is a sleeping giant. Their roster was once good enough to be ranked #2 in the country before their disastrous fall. It's November and they have yet to win a Big Ten game.

A lot of people are surprised at BYU's #7 ranking as well as Texas Tech coming in at #8. They play each other Saturday in a Big 12 separation day. In the SEC #3 Texas A&M travels to #22 Missouri in a game that could determine the post season fate of both.

IMPORTANT COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES

#9 Oregon has a critical game at #20 Iowa. If Oregon loses this one they may fall out of playoff contention and find it hard to climb back in. An Iowa win here would make a major splash on the CFP landscape. For the rest of the ranked teams taking on non-ranked teams this weekend provides an opportunity to survive and advance or get tripped up in a conference upset. And we are here for all of the important college football games! For the latest college football talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

cfpCollege Football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
