Important College Football Games This Weekend

There are important college football games taking place this weekend now that the CFP Rankings are out. We begin tonight with #19 USC hosting Northwestern. The Wildcats are better than people think. And USC cannot afford any slip ups ahead of their future date with #9 Oregon.

Saturday #2 Indiana looks to push their record to 10-0 by beating Penn State at Beaver Stadium. We still contend PSU is a sleeping giant. Their roster was once good enough to be ranked #2 in the country before their disastrous fall. It's November and they have yet to win a Big Ten game.

A lot of people are surprised at BYU's #7 ranking as well as Texas Tech coming in at #8. They play each other Saturday in a Big 12 separation day. In the SEC #3 Texas A&M travels to #22 Missouri in a game that could determine the post season fate of both.