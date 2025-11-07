Houston vs UCF Odds, Spread, and Total

UCF returns home looking to steady its season against No. 22 Houston on Friday night, as the Knights try to snap a two-game skid and slow one of the Big 12's most efficient offenses. Kickoff at FBC Mortgage Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

UCF (4–4, 1–4 Big 12) returns home after a 30–3 loss at Baylor, a game that saw the Knights limited to 225 total yards and just one conversion on 14 third- and fourth-down attempts. Quarterback Tayven Jackson has thrown for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns this season, while running back Myles Montgomery leads the team with 572 rushing yards and three scores. Despite its recent struggles, UCF remains strong defensively, allowing just 18.8 points and 307.8 yards per game — good for top-20 national rankings in both categories.

The Cougars (7–2, 4–2 Big 12), meanwhile, saw their three-game win streak end last week in a 45–35 home loss to West Virginia. Houston turned the ball over four times, including an interception returned for a touchdown that helped the Mountaineers pull away in the second half.

Quarterback Conner Weigman leads the Houston offense with 1,890 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Junior receiver Amare Thomas has 40 catches for 634 yards and seven scores. The Cougars average 29.4 points per game and allow 21.6, ranking among the Big 12's more balanced teams on both sides of the ball.

Spread

Houston -1.5 (+100)

UCF +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Houston -113

UCF +108

Total

Over 47.5 (+102)

Under 47.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Houston vs UCF Betting Trends

Houston is 6-3 against the spread, including 3-1 on the road.

UCF is 4-4 against the spread, going 3-2 at home.

The over has hit in six of Houston's last eight games.

The under has hit in seven of UCF's last 10 games.

Houston has lost seven of the past nine matchups with Houston.

UCF has lost four of its last five overall, but is 4-1 in its last five at home.

Houston vs UCF Injury Reports

Houston

Traville Frederick Jr., TE — Questionable.

JayShon Ridgle, WR — Questionable.

Luke McGary, TE — Questionable.

J'Marion Burnette, RB — Questionable.

Stacy Sneed, RB — Questionable.

Stephon Johnson, WR — Out.

Devan Williams, WR — Out.

Marquis Shoulders, WR — Out.

Jayden York, TE — Out.

Re'Shaun Sanford II, RB — Out.

UCF

Jacurri Brown, QB — Questionable.

Caden Piening, TE — Questionable.

Cam Fancher, QB — Questionable.

Thomas Wadsworth, TE — Questionable.

Stacy Gage, RB — Questionable.

Marcus Burke, WR — Questionable.

Taevion Swint, RB — Out.

Jordyn Bridgewater, WR — Out.

Houston vs UCF Predictions and Picks

"The Cougars need a good bounce-back effort after their rough upset loss at home versus West Virginia, and this is a nice spot to get it .... As for UCF, they posted just 225 yards, 151 pass yards, 4.0 yards per play, 13 first downs, and a miserable 1-of-11 on third downs in their loss to Baylor—not to mention the two picks and eight penalties. The Knights are going to have to sharpen up in a big way this weekend, and I don't think they'll get it done against Houston." — Andrew Jett, PickDawgz

"Houston is the better team with the more balanced offense, but I'm going to side with UCF at home in this toss-up. UCF has the better defense with an elite pass defense, which is going to limit a Houston offense that already has issues throwing the ball. This is also pretty much a must-win game for UCF if it's going to become bowl eligible. This has a chance to be an ugly game, but UCF at home with a top-20 total defense, it's a game the Knights can win. Toss-up spot. Give me UCF." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place