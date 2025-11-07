Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

There's evidence that Florida State (4-4, 1-4 ACC) and Clemson (3-5, 2-4 ACC) are having similar years on the gridiron, given that each team's head coach is on the hot seat. At the same time, FSU is coming off a rousing blowout win on Homecoming, while Clemson deals with more defeat and controversy amidst a 3-5 campaign.

Are the programs headed in opposite directions, or was FSU's 42-7 win over Wake Forest an anomaly? We'll find out when the Clemson Tigers host the 4-4 Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

Las Vegas is not buying the idea that Mike Norvell's team is rehabilitated after a bye week and the end of a four-game losing skid. Clemson, for all of the Tigers' obvious problems, is a slight money line favorite over visiting FSU in Death Valley. Bettors expect fireworks, wagering on a high O/U number of (55).

Spread

Seminoles +1.5 (-108)

Tigers -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Seminoles +108

Tigers -117

Total

Over 56.5 (-108)

Under 56.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers Betting Trends

The Clemson Tigers have dropped four of their last six games.

Florida State is 1-8 in its last nine games versus Clemson.

Totals have gone over in five of the last six meetings.

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers Injury Reports

Florida State Seminoles

Running back Roydell Williams remains out with a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard is out for the season with a head injury.

Running back Kam Davis is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Chase Loftin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Clemson Tigers

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr is out with a head injury.

Wide receiver Tristan Martinez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Teyton Streko is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jay Haynes is questionable with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Collin Sadler is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers Predictions and Picks

Clemson's vaunted head coach Dabo Swinney forgets that reporters know how to translate coach-speak into plain English. The skipper's rhetoric about his beliefs and his outlook, usually a source of morale for the Tigers, has turned into a pattern similar to Tom Landry's press interviews before getting fired as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in 1988. Swinney garnered an NCAA fine after criticizing the referees following the Tigers' heartbreaking 46-45 loss to Duke last weekend, creating another distraction.

Is Norvell also losing his grip on the Seminoles? FSU had the benefit of extra rest and practice before crushing Wake Forest by 35 points. QB Tommy Castellanos only had to complete 12 passes in the victory. But the encouraging angle is that Florida State's defense has played well for Norvell in three out of the last four contests. As related by The Athletic blogger Matt Baker in a free article for the New York Times, FSU's burgeoning defense "held one of the ACC's most electric players, Demond Claiborne, to 43 total yards."