Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats: Odds, Spread, and Total

If the Penn State versus Indiana matchup is Week 11's lopsided pairing that everyone thought would be tight, Florida (3-5, 2-3 SEC) at Kentucky (3-5, 1-5 SEC) was the TV producer's dream that turned into a dud over the last few weeks. Kentucky did not expect to be hosting Florida at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday, while both teams' scenarios are relegated to footnotes on ESPN's pregame shows. The two SEC schools have won a combined six games, two of the wins against lightweights like Long Island University and (in Kentucky's case) Eastern Michigan.

Las Vegas knows not to make either struggling team a hefty favorite to win. ESPN's ad brokers just hope that some points are scored. The Gators are field-goal favorites for a tilt with an O/U (45.5) betting total.

Florida carries the same 3-5 record as Kentucky, but the Gators are road favorites thanks to multiple solid performances over the last few weekends, even in defeat. The Gators followed their marvelous upset of the Texas Longhorns with a strong 45:00 at College Station and better fourth-quarter form in Oct. 18's 23-21 win over MSU. Last but not least, Florida was terrific in Week 10's heartbreaker against UGA.

Spread

Gators -3.5 (+104)

Wildcats +3.5 (-127)

Money line

Gators -156

Wildcats +138

Total

Over 45.5 (-104)

Under 45.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Betting Trends

The Florida Gators are 2-5 ATS in their last seven contests.

Kentucky has covered or pushed ATS in seven of the last eight meetings.

Kentucky has won just two of its last 15 home games against Florida.

Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Injury Reports

Florida Gators

Wide receiver Dallas Wilson is out with a leg injury.

Wide receiver Aidan Mizell is questionable with a foot injury.

Running back Ja'Kobi Jackson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Vernell Brown III is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Running back Duke Clark is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Kentucky Wildcats

Wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver David Washington Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Troy Stellato is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats Predictions and Picks

DJ Lagway's offense had Georgia on the ropes in last week's 24-20 loss to the No. 5 Bulldogs, except that the signal-caller couldn't find ways to convert on third and fourth down. Florida went 2-for-13 on combined third and fourth-down conversion tries. Still, the Gators flashed an elite ceiling, such as wide receiver Eugene Wilson III's 121 yards that led all WRs. Has Kentucky made any similar statements lately?

Not since Oct. 18's contest against Texas, in which the Longhorns were extended into OT before beating UK 16-13. Texas, however, has struggled to play to its expectations against less-vaunted programs since getting its Red River victory over Oklahoma. Throw the Texas games off Florida and Kentucky's ledger, and UF still has the better body-of-work. UK's tired lineup gave up 56 points to Tennessee on Oct. 11, counting as UT's "most points in an SEC game since … 2022" according to the Tennessee Volunteers website.