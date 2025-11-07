Celtics vs Magic: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Boston Celtics are looking to make it two wins in a row as they battle the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7 p.m. EST.

The Celtics are 4-5 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Washington Wizards 136-107 at home. Boston was down 11 at the end of the first quarter but really turned it up in the second and third quarters. They shot 54% from the field and won 16-9 on made three-pointers. Rebounds were even and free throws were pretty close as well. The Celtics did well in points off turnovers and had a 30-3 advantage. Jaylen Brown led the way on offense with 35 points and six players finished in double figures.

The Magic are 3-5 and third in the Southeast Division. They just lost to the Atlanta Hawks 127-112 on the road. Orlando was down 17 at the half and couldn't make a run to get back in the game. Orlando shot 43% from the field and lost on making three-pointers 13-11. For both teams, the free throw numbers were very high, but the Magic still lost in that category, 34-29. Both teams turned the ball over a lot and Orlando's biggest lead was just two points. Paolo Banchero led the way on offense with 22 points and five players finished in double figures.

Spread

Celtics +3.5 (-108)

Magic -3.5 (-102)

Money line

Celtics +137

Magic -143

Total

OVER 226.5 (-106)

UNDER 226.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends

Boston is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Boston's last six games.

Boston is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games.

Orlando is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games.

Orlando is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Orlando is 1-4 ATS in its last five games at home.

Celtics vs Magic Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Xavier Tillman, F - Out

Jayson Tatum, F - Out

Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner, F - Out

Celtics vs Magic Predictions and Picks

Boston is currently 24th in points, first in points allowed, and ninth in point differential. Brown leads the team in points per game. The Celtics' offense has relied heavily on Brown and continues to deliver in a lot of games. The team wants to maintain an elite offense and be an effective defense, despite not having their leader, Jayson Tatum. Boston continues to rely on three balls, and they can still get those numbers up with ease. The flow of the offense can be off sometimes and not generate enough free throws. On defense, they try to limit easy shots.

Orlando is currently 20th in points, 15th in points allowed, and 19th in point differential. Banchero leads the team in points per game and assists. The Magic are looking to improve on consistency and stick to the process, despite having some early-season struggles and turnover issues. Orlando wants to play faster and get more transition opportunities from their defense. On defense, they are physical and can create turnovers. However, they can pile up the fouls.

Best Bet: Under