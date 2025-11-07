Antonio Brown Returned to the U.S. to Face Attempted Murder with Firearm Charge

Antonio Brown, 37, was brought back from Dubai to the United States on charges of attempted murder with a gun. The former NFL player wound up in Essex County jail, New Jersey, before being moved to Miami for trial related to an incident at influencer Adin Ross’s boxing event in May.

The Washington Post reported a warrant requiring Brown to pay a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest until trial, but this did not occur. Brown stated he was briefly held in May for questioning and was freed that same night without being arrested. Witnesses say they saw Brown with a weapon during a brawl at the boxing event before gunshots were heard.

Brown took to social media, claiming, “Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.” He said several people tried to take his jewelry and attack him. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, describing himself as both a jeweler and victim, said a gunshot grazed his neck.

The Miami Herald recounted Brown's past connections with Nantambu, who had been accused by Brown of stealing $3 million in jewelry. Nantambu spent a month abroad before proving his innocence. He claimed Brown shot at him during the incident.

Video evidence showed Brown in a scuffle at the boxing event. While armed, he reportedly chased someone. Separate footage showed Brown being escorted away by police. Detectives confirmed Brown grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired twice at a man involved in the quarrel.

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted local law enforcement around 3 a.m. Video showed Brown fighting with multiple people, holding a gun, amid the noise of shots. Witnesses identified him as the shooter.

Brown's legal issues extend beyond this case. A series of previous accusations, including assaulting a moving truck driver and domestic violence, add to his ongoing legal woes. He announced retirement after an NFL career with the Steelers, Patriots, and Buccaneers, wrapping up in 2021. His off-field problems overshadowed his football achievements, which include catching 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns over 12 years.

The alleged victim stated knowing of Brown since 2022. A confrontation happened, with the pair struggling over the gun until authorities intervened. Despite being searched after the event, no weapon was found on Brown. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.