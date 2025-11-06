UTSA vs South Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

South Florida's home-field edge and high-powered offense return to the spotlight Thursday as the Bulls host UTSA in a key American Athletic Conference clash. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Bulls (6–2, 3–1 American Athletic Conference) saw their four-game win streak snapped in a 34–31 road loss to Memphis, despite totaling 564 yards of offense. Quarterback Byrum Brown enters Thursday's matchup with 1,964 passing yards, 596 rushing yards, and 25 total touchdowns — the driving force behind a USF offense that ranks eighth nationally at 487 yards per game and seventh in scoring at 40.4 points.

Running back Samuel Franklin and receiver Chas Nimrod add balance to an attack that averages 225 rushing yards per game and converts nearly 48% on third down. Defensively, linebacker Mac Harris leads the Bulls with 69 tackles and 5.5 sacks for a group that ranks 27th nationally against the run.

UTSA (4–4, 2–2 American Athletic Conference) comes in with one of the league's more efficient passing attacks. Quarterback Owen McCown has thrown for 1,812 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, completing 70% of his passes in his first year as the starter. He's found a reliable target in receiver Devin McCuin, who leads the Roadrunners with 667 yards and seven scores.

The Roadrunners average 34 points per game, though inconsistency on defense has kept them near the middle of the AAC standings. The unit gives up 394 yards per game but has forced 10 turnovers over the past month.

Spread

UTSA +13.5 (+104)

South Florida -13.5 (-113)

Money line

UTSA +456

South Florida -525

Total

Over 67.5 (-108)

Under 67.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UTSA vs South Florida Betting Trends

UTSA is 4-4 against the spread this year, including 1-3 on the road.

South Florida is 6-2 against the spread, going 4-0 at home.

The over has hit in 13 of UTSA's last 16 games.

The total has gone over in five of South Florida's last six games.

UTSA has lost 10 of its past 12 road matchups.

South Florida has lost 15 of the last 20 games played in November.

UTSA vs South Florida Injury Reports

UTSA

Willie McCoy, WR — Questionable.

South Florida

Tray Kinkle, RB — Questionable.

Jaden Alexis, WR — Questionable.

Weston Wolff, TE — Questionable.

Kory Pettigrew, WR — Questionable.

Chas Nimrod, WR — Questionable.

Cartevious Norton, RB — Out.

UTSA vs South Florida Predictions and Picks

"Two years ago, these teams played their first head-to-head matchup, and while the Roadrunners came away winners in that one, it's the Bulls that have been the much more dominant team this season, who have gone 4-0 at home this year. On top of that, the Bulls have one of the best offensive units in the NCAA, and with the Roadrunners giving up over 30 points a game this season, expect South Florida's offense to thrive in this one, leading the team to a big-time victory." — Nathan Smith, Statsalt

"USF is obviously the better, more talented team with one of the better offenses in the country, but double-digit chalk is risky on a weekday. Also, while UTSA doesn't play a lick of defense, it's an above-average offensive side that's 26th in total offense, and should be able to take advantage of a South Florida defense that's 124th against the pass. UTSA has topped 40 points in 3 of its last 6 games. The Roadrunners don't need oddsmakers' help with a boatload of points. Give me UTSA and the free points." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz