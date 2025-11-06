Alex Ovechkin reached his 900th NHL goal during the Washington Capitals' 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

At 2:39 in the second period, Ovechkin grabbed a rebound off Jakob Chychrun's shot and scored with a backhand. The play started when he intercepted a pass from Blues goalie Jordan Binnington meant for Nathan Walker. Ovechkin, age 40, achieved this milestone in his 1,504th NHL game. He continues to be the league's all-time top scorer.

Having surpassed Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals earlier this season, Ovechkin cemented his spot as the leading scorer in NHL history. His 900th goal came at the right time, lifting team spirits and ending a five-game losing streak.

After Ovechkin's goal, Binnington picked up the puck and tucked it into his pants, delaying its return. The move was captured by television cameras. Linesman Michel Cormier spoke with Binnington at the crease, then he handed the puck to the officials. In the locker room, Ovechkin posed for photos with the milestone puck.

Binnington allowed four goals on 15 shots, leading to his removal. He chose not to talk to reporters afterward. Blues coach Jim Montgomery reflected, noting the team "didn't handle [Ovechkin's historic] moment well enough," contributing to the Capitals' win, according to Jim Montgomery in Japan Times.

Ovechkin, the only player to score 200 or more goals in three decades, demonstrated his consistent scoring prowess. His goals have been scored against over 170 different goalies, highlighting his skill across various situations and eras. Ovechkin's record-setting career includes many 50-goal seasons and his well-known scoring spot, “Ovi's office,” at the left faceoff circle.