Fire Devastates Home of Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra in Coral Gables

Diana Beasley
A huge fire severely damaged the home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra early Thursday in Coral Gables, Florida. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Miami-Dade fire crews received the call about the fire around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra was in Denver at the time, coaching a game. The team's flight returned to Miami after the fire began, landing at 5:11 a.m.

Spoelstra arrived at his home shortly after to find firefighters working to put out the flames. By 8 a.m., smoke lingered over the house, though most of the fire was under control.

A briefing was scheduled later for more information on the fire. Records show Spoelstra purchased the house in December 2023. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The fire was categorized as a two-alarm incident, highlighting the level of response needed and the potential threat had anyone been inside. Dispatch logs confirmed the address on SW 80th Street, right in the heart of Coral Gables' residential area.

Firefighters remained for hours tackling persistent hot spots. Crews arrived just before dawn, extinguishing the visible fires. Their continued efforts focused on preventing any rekindling.

