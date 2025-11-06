Dolphins Stand Firm, Retain Waddle and Chubb at 2025 Trade Deadline

The Miami Dolphins chose to keep wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and linebacker Bradley Chubb at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Coach Mike McDaniel preferred to focus on upcoming games rather than potential trades.

When asked about the trade rumors, McDaniel expressed his frustration. His stance was similar to the previous year, as he had stated that speculation didn't align with the team's goals.

The Dolphins made just one trade, sending outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. In return, Miami received a third-round pick for 2026.

Phillips was a key defensive starter, racking up 26 sacks during his time at Miami. His contract was nearing its end, which prompted the deal.

McDaniel remarked that no offer seemed worthwhile. "All deals do not enter my radar until they're finalized. So, my view is unique," McDaniel shared with the Palm Beach Post.

Rumors suggested Miami asked for a first-round pick for Waddle, but no proposals came forward. Miami highly values its young talents like Waddle and Chubb.

Despite various inquiries, management, including interim GM Champ Kelly, McDaniel, and senior VP Brandon Shore, stood firm. Their decisions included discussions with owner Stephen Ross.

The Dolphins recently parted ways with General Manager Chris Grier after a loss to Baltimore. Throughout his tenure, Grier had orchestrated significant trades.

McDaniel described the decision-making process as a collaborative effort, aiming for transparency among key figures. Miami remained focused on building for the future, ensuring any changes were strategic.

Following the deadline, the Dolphins are committed to their lineup, despite Chubb's financial uncertainties. Trading or releasing him after June 1 might clear salary cap space, although decisions haven't been made yet.

Tyreek Hill's situation, given his injury, also involves salary implications. Cutting ties with him could free up $36 million the following year.

Hill, a significant player since arriving from Kansas City in 2022, faces an uncertain future. His injury could lead to changes in team plans.

Playoff hopes for Miami look bleak this season, according to the Palm Beach Post. ESPN’s prediction suggests a 0.2% chance with an estimated record of 5.5–11.5.

Center Aaron Brewer remains hopeful, suggesting they could achieve a 10-7 record despite their current 2-7 standing.