Venus Williams Starts 33rd Pro Season at Auckland’s ASB Classic

Venus Williams will kick off her 33rd straight pro tennis season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, from January 5-11, 2026.

At 45, Williams has demonstrated incredible staying power in women's tennis, playing in at least two WTA events each year since her debut in 1994. This impressive feat highlights her status as one of tennis's most resilient players.

The ASB Classic is a familiar venue for Williams. She has participated six times before, including her 2015 win over Caroline Wozniacki in an exciting three-set match. Fans consider her victory a memorable moment in the tournament's history.

Williams is using the ASB Classic as a warm-up for the Australian Open in January. She has reached the finals of this Grand Slam twice, with unforgettable performances in 2003 and 2017. Her 2017 journey included a final against her sister, Serena Williams, a highlight of the tournament.

Her professional career began in 1994 in Oakland, California, at just 14 years old. Her energetic playing style quickly made her stand out. Even then, she showed glimpses of her future dominance in women's tennis.

In 2025, Williams returned at the US Open after a 16-month break due to injury. She faced Karolina Muchova in the first round but lost in a close three-set match. It was her first major contest since the break.

Currently ranked at No. 570 in WTA singles, she is the oldest ranked player by five years, showing her amazing endurance and dedication to tennis despite injury hurdles.

Williams has 49 career titles, including seven Grand Slam singles championships and four Olympic golds, showcasing her versatility in the sport.

Off the court, Williams is known for her advocacy, especially for equal prize money. Her efforts led to major changes in tennis and earned her several accolades, including the WTA Player of the Year award.

Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin expressed enthusiasm about Williams' participation at the upcoming ASB Classic, calling her "one of the greatest players" and highlighting her popularity with local fans, said Tournament Director Nicolas Lamperin to Daily Sports.

Williams has mentioned feeling healthier and better prepared than last year, a key reason for her decision to continue playing professionally. Her presence at the ASB Classic is expected to enhance the tournament's profile and attract international attention.