Heat vs Nuggets Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat's toughest stop on their Western swing comes Wednesday night in Denver, where the Nuggets are perfect at home and Nikola Jokic is back to his triple-double ways. Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ball Arena.

Miami (4–3) edged the Clippers 120–119 on Monday behind Bam Adebayo's 26-point, 10-rebound double-double. The All-Star center leads the Heat with 22.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while Norman Powell (23.3 points per game) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (16.9 PPG) have helped fill the scoring void left by Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier. Miami ranks third in the league in scoring (124.5 PPG) but has struggled for consistency on defense, allowing more than 115 points in four of the last five games.

Denver (4–2) remains unbeaten at home and enters with one of the NBA's most balanced attacks. Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double at 22.7 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 11.3 assists, while Jamal Murray adds 24.2 points per game. Aaron Gordon (19.8 PPG) and Christian Braun (12.7 PPG) have also provided steady production for a Nuggets team shooting 51.8% from the field and averaging 128 points per home game.

Both teams are coming off narrow wins — Miami over the Clippers and Denver over Sacramento — and each ranks among the league's top five in scoring efficiency.

Spread

Heat +9.5 (-107)

Nuggets -9.5 (+103)

Money line

Heat +327

Nuggets -338

Total

Over 241.5 (-101)

Under 241.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Nuggets Betting Trends

The Heat are 5-2 against the spread and 3-2 on the road.

The Nuggets are 3-3 against the spread, including 2-1 at home.

The over has hit in 14 of the Heat's past 18 games.

The over has hit in six of the Nuggets' last eight matchups.

The Heat are 3-12 against the spread when facing the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games.

Heat vs Nuggets Injury Reports

Heat

Kasparas Jakucionis, G — Questionable (groin).

Tyler Herro, G — Out (foot/ankle).

Nuggets

Jamal Murray, G — Probable (calf).

Heat vs Nuggets Predictions and Picks

"Keep your eyes on Nikola Jokic. The Joker posted a couple of triple-doubles against Miami in 2024-25, and the Heat arguably lack the weapons to contain Jokic. The Nuggets will attack the rim a lot in this game. Their 3-point defense has been excellent thus far (31.4%, 2nd in the NBA), so I have to take Denver over Miami. The Heat will try their best to speed things up, but it's hard to trust their defense in this matchup. Miami is just 3-12 ATS in its last 15 encounters with Denver. Pick: Nuggets." — Victor King, Winners and Whiners

"The Nuggets are going to be big favorites at home against pretty much anybody, and they've won nine of the last 10 games against the Heat. The Heat haven't beat the Nuggets since June 2023. However, this line is ridiculous. The Heat have been one of the biggest surprises in the league up to this point, with an offense that's top-five in points and field goal percentage. The defense is fifth in field goal percentage allowed. Powell is back from injury, which helps as well. The Heat look sharp. This line is disrespectful. Give me the points." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz