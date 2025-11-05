CFP Eyeball Test Matters in Rankings

Puddles the mascot of the Oregon Ducks does push ups during the game against the Portland State Vikings during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The CFP Eyeball Test matters this year when the playoff committee decides how to rank the best college football teams in the country each week. Last night they released their first set of anticipated weekly rankings that will eventually determine the 12 team college football playoff field at the end of the season.

There were a couple of big surprises that involved the Big Ten. The Oregon Ducks, which had been a top 5 or 6 team in the Associated Press Poll all season dropped to 9th. Why? It seems the committee decided the Ducks double overtime win at Penn State is no longer a quality win due to the Nittany Lions disastrous season. That means the Ducks best win this year is a road win at Northwestern. So why are they ranked? The CFP Eyeball Test matters. When watching Oregon play, committee members know good football when they see it. And Oregon is a good football team. But by ranking them 9th that means one more loss may knock them out of the playoffs. And they have games remaining against ranked opponents Iowa, USC and Washington.

CFP EYEBALL TEST MATTERS

Which brings us to their opponent Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes have not been ranked all season and they should have been. Why? The CFP Eyeball Test Matters. Iowa has no ranked wins. They were tied with #2 Indiana with 1:30 to go a few weeks ago before losing. People who watch Iowa know they are good. They will have a chance to prove it Saturday vs Oregon and they have a ranked USC team on the schedule also.

