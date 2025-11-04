Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Orlando Magic could be turning a bad road trip into a good one. The club's prior losing streak was extended to four games in the first two contests away from Kia Center, including a grim 136-124 loss in Philadelphia and a 135-116 defeat in Detroit. But the Magic have rebounded, literally and otherwise, thanks to breezy wins over Charlotte and Washington last Thursday and Saturday respectively.

Orlando will try to extend its winning streak to three games on Tuesday night, when the Magic visit the Atlanta Hawks for a tipoff inside State Farm Arena at 8 p.m. EST.

The Atlanta Hawks are winless in two games at home this season. The Hawks' recent NBA Cup upset of the Indiana Pacers came on the road. But the Magic are not likely to become a pregame betting trend, having lost to the Hawks 111-107 on Oct. 24 and playing without an intact pair of Wagner brothers.

Spread

Magic -3.5 (-100)

Hawks +3.5 (-106)

Money line

Magic -145

Hawks +141

Total

Over 228 (-102)

Under 228 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Trends

The Orlando Magic have won two consecutive road games.

The Atlanta Hawks are 0-2 at State Farm Arena this season.

Totals have gone under in six of the teams' last nine meetings.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

Forward Moritz Wagner is doubtful with a knee injury.

Atlanta Hawks

Guard Trae Young is out at least four more weeks with a knee injury.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions and Picks

The silver lining of Moritz Wagner's injury absence is that Atlanta's headline injury is bothering the Hawks a lot more. Trae Young's sudden setback will cause a ripple effect through the Hawks' depth chart in the frontcourt, from where Young was averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 assists per game before going down.

Johnathan Ramlakhan of Sports Illustrated argues that Franz Wagner's presence alone is enough to keep Orlando scoring points in the paint: "What can we say about Franz Wagner that we haven't said … He's been the Magic's most consistent player by far." However, Ramlakhan also showers praise on Paolo Banchero, who nearly minted a triple-double in Orlando's 123-107 win over Charlotte on Thursday.