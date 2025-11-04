MLB 2025 Award Finalists Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious as World Series champions, edging out the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in 11 innings on November 1, 2025, at Rogers Centre. It's their third title in six years, bringing the team's total to nine.

Will Smith smashed the first-ever extra-innings home run in a must-win World Series game, propelling Los Angeles to victory. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named World Series MVP, pitching 2⅔ innings on just one day of rest.

The Dodgers' postseason journey included triumphs over the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card series, the Philadelphia Phillies in the division series, and a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. This is the first time in 25 years a team successfully defended its title since the Yankees from 1998 to 2000.

Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is retiring, was instrumental in their success. He squashed a bases-loaded threat in Game 3, which lasted a grueling 18 innings, clinching their victory.

Max Muncy shared how proud he is of the team’s attitude. "Honestly, the thing I'm most proud of is when you put on the Dodger uniform, you expect to hoist up that trophy. It's all about the team,” he said.

In the meantime, 2025 MLB award finalists have been announced, with the official announcements beginning on November 6. NL MVP finalists feature Shohei Ohtani from the Dodgers with a 7.7 bWAR. The Baseball Writers' Association of America manages the voting.

AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year contenders feature Nick Kurtz from the Athletics, while NL Rookie of the Year includes Drake Baldwin from the Braves. AL Cy Young candidates are Hunter Brown from the Astros and Garrett Crochet from the Red Sox, while NL Cy Young highlights Cristopher Sánchez from the Phillies.

AL Manager of the Year nominees include John Schneider of the Blue Jays with a 94-68 record. In the NL, Pat Murphy of the Brewers leads with a 97-65 record.