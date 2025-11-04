Lightning vs Avalanche: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look for their sixth win in a row, as they battle the elite Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

The Bolts are 6-4-2 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on the road. It was a back and forth game that had a couple of lead changes, and Tampa got a couple of goals midway through the third period and at the end. Utah outshot the Lightning 27-26 and outhit them 19-16. The Bolts were 0-for-2 on the power play, but on the penalty kill, they were 3-for-3. Tampa Bay scored in every period and Jake Guentzel was the first star with one goal and one assist.

The Avalanche is 7-1-5 and first in the Central Division. They just lost to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. The Avs scored first, gave up two goals, and then tied things up in the second. They outshot the Sharks 38-23 in faceoffs, and their hits were pretty even. The Colorado power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Avalanche definitely had their fair share of quality chances in this game but just couldn't find the back of the net.

Spread

Lightning +1.5 (-196)

Avalanche -1.5 (+176)

Money line

Lightning +137

Avalanche -143

Total

OVER 6 (-116)

UNDER 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lightning vs Avalanche Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Tampa Bay's last nine games.

Tampa Bay is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Colorado.

Colorado is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Colorado's last five games against Tampa Bay.

Colorado is 5-2 SU in its last seven games at home.

Lightning vs Avalanche Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nick Paul, LW - Injured reserve

Colorado Avalanche

Gavin Brindley, C - Day-to-day

Logan O'Connor, RW - Injured reserve

Samuel Girard, D - Injured reserve

Lightning vs Avalanche Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 20th in scoring, tied for seventh in goals against, 27th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Last season, the Bolts swept the season series. Tampa is 3-1-2 on the road and playing well on both sides of the puck. Guentzel has scored 5 goals and 5 assists in his last 10 games. Also, Nikita Kucherov plays very well against Colorado. The Lightning have one of the best defenses in the league and will look to slow down that above-average Avalanche offense.

Colorado is fifth in scoring, fourth in goals against, 23rd on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. The Avs are 3-0-2 at home and are known for Nathan MacKinnon's exceptional performance at Ball Arena. MacKinnon leads the team in goals and points. Martin Necas has also been a top performer recently. Colorado is a decent favorite tonight because they rank well on both sides of the puck. Five of their last seven games have been decided by one goal, and they want to get a short winning streak going again.

Best Bet: Over