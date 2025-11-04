Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Odds, Spread, and Total

One of Scotty Bowman's maxims is that good teams go into slumps with ties, and later, they come out of the slump with ties. The modern NHL version of a "tie" is the 3-on-3 overtime, of course, but you can't say Rain Man is wrong when it comes to the Florida Panthers. The Cats followed a lively 2025-26 preseason by matching the Blackhawks and Flyers with five aggregate goals, slipped into a downturn, and recently climbed out via a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks last Tuesday and a 4-3 OT win over the Stars on Saturday.

The Anaheim Ducks will host the revenge-minded Panthers for the opponents' second game in one week when Florida visits the Honda Center for a 10 p.m. EST faceoff this Tuesday night.

While it's hard to further a team's momentum on the road, the Panthers also have a knack for winning in Anaheim. Florida hasn't lost at Honda Center since March 17, 2019, when the Ducks prevailed 3-2. Anaheim comes into Tuesday's tilt off a 4-1 triumph over visiting New Jersey on Sunday.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+176)

Ducks +1.5 (-196)

Money line

Panthers -143

Ducks +139

Total

Over 6 (-108)

Under 6 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks Betting Trends

The Florida Panthers are 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Florida has won four consecutive road games in Anaheim.

Betting totals went over in 13 of the teams' last 20 matchups.

Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Center Aleksander Barkov is out until 2026 with a knee injury.

Left winger Tomas Nosek is out until December with a knee injury.

Left winger Matthew Tkachuk is out until December following groin and hip surgery.

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov is out for five months following surgery for a labrum tear.

Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is out for at least a week with an upper-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks

Center Mikael Granlund is out for at least three weeks with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Radko Gudas is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks Predictions and Picks

Florida's thinned lineup is forcing Paul Maurice to change his playbook. The Panthers, as reported by George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, can't put their intense forecheck to use the way they do in the springtime, taking time to draw up new transition plays for rusty snipers like Sam Bennett instead. "During the playoffs, the forecheck simply does not stop, wearing opponents down as games roll on," Richards explains. "But on a Tuesday night against Anaheim? Not happening."

The Panthers outshot the Ducks 33-17 in last Tuesday's overtime loss. With so much rubber hitting the pads of opposing goaltenders, Vegas speculators might worry about Florida's potential to lose by giving up more goals to opposing teams who enjoy more possession time than usual, while the Panthers' chances continue to just miss. But at the same time, Florida's fresh style could help the Panthers' netminding.