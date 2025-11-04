Dallas Cowboys Acquire Logan Wilson in Trade to Strengthen Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have picked up linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals. They sent a seventh-round draft pick in 2026 in exchange.

The NFL Network reported Wilson's request for a trade. He wanted the move after playing less despite starting all seven games this season.

Wilson was a standout defender for Cincinnati. Over the past five and a half years, he topped NFL linebackers with 11 interceptions.

In his career, he has tallied 541 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 25 pass deflections. Despite injuries impacting last season's form, he achieved 104 tackles in 11 games.

Dallas' defense has struggled since sending Micah Parsons to Green Bay. The team allows an average of 30.8 points per game, ranking them 31st. They hope Wilson can help address this issue.

Despite recent challenges, Wilson's abilities remain notable. His Pro Football Focus grade of 54.8 is better than any of the Cowboys' current starting linebackers.

Owner Jerry Jones talked about potential changes after losing to Arizona. His history of strategic decisions aims to bolster the team. Currently, the Cowboys are at 3-5-1 as the season progresses.