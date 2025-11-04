JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a touchdown in first quarter in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals should change quarterbacks. Kyler Murray missed three straight games with an injury and career back-up Jacoby Brissett performed admirably in his place. In last night's 27-17 win over the Cowboys Brissett outdueled Dak Prescott by completing 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. Those numbers are not flashy or career records by any standard. But they represent steadiness. That is something the Cardinals need.

Murray has not been steady. He is small and he gets hurt a lot. Some have questioned his dedication and demeanor. He looks like he couldn't care less whether he was in an NFL game or not at times.

In three games Brissett averaged 256 passing yards per game and 7.7 yards per attempt. He has 6 touchdowns and 1 interception. Murray only averaged 170 yards and 6.0 yards per attempt. He has 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The offense averages 25.7 points per game with Brissett in charge while they score 18.8 points per game with Murray. How about money downs? On third down Brissett converts 56 percent of the time while Murray is at 40 percent.

Prized wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. seemed like a no-show in the first few Cards games this season. Monday night, with Brissett at quarterback he had a career high 7 catches.

Despite all that head coach Jonathan Gannon says he will stick with Murray when he is healthy. No quarterback controversy...for now.

Murray is close to returning to the lineup but Gannon said he wasn't quite ready to return Monday night. Perhaps he will start when the Cardinals visit the Seahawks Sunday. But we think the team should make a permanent switch to Brissett. Yes, the Cardinals should change quarterbacks.