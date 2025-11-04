Arizona Shocks No. 3 Florida, Led by Freshman Star Koa Peat

Koa Peat impressed, lifting Arizona to a 93-87 victory over defending champs Florida in his first college game, setting off a major upset at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. Arizona's freshman standout racked up 30 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists, leading all scorers.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 13, outplayed the Gators, surprising many who thought Florida would defend their title. This win positions Arizona as a strong Big 12 contender this season. Peat made history as the first in Big 12 history to debut with 30 points and 5 assists.

The freshman forward had help from Jaden Bradley, who contributed 27 points and 5 assists. This powerful duo was vital, both scoring at least 25 points and greatly impacting assists, a feat not seen in 30 years for Wildcats teammates.

Bradley's late-game performance secured Arizona's win during a tense moment, underscoring the team's strengths. Peat, building on his athletic roots, made crucial plays, including two back-to-back dunks that shifted the momentum toward Arizona.

Arizona's defense was pivotal, holding Florida to just 36.8% shooting in the second half after falling behind early. The Gators initially led by 12 points, but Arizona's pressing defense closed the gap, leading to a critical 32-16 run.

Peat, whose father and brother have NFL connections, credited his summer with Team USA's U19 team in Switzerland for his readiness to face college basketball. His international experience eased his transition to college play.

Florida's Thomas Haugh shone with 27 points, while Xaivian Lee and others made contributions, but the team struggled to contain Peat's aggressive plays. Florida's defensive lapses allowed Arizona 50 points in the paint, a major concern for the Gators, who aim for repeat successes.

Coach Tommy Lloyd praised Peat, calling it a true breakthrough and a sign of what he could achieve. Lloyd's been successful at developing NBA-caliber talent at Arizona, and Peat's performance fits with the high expectations for the rest of the season.

The Gators faced a historic setback, becoming the first reigning champs to lose their opener since 2004, raising doubts about their ability to defend the title. Though Florida started strong, Arizona's defense and Peat's scoring changed the game's direction.