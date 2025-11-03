Panthers Goalscoring Records: Game, Season, Career

The Florida Panthers recently became famous for their recent back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, but they put together a solid history before then. The franchise rose to near-dynasty levels from a long-time underdog. Before their recent run, the Panthers enjoyed their "rat trick" tradition, where fans would throw rubber rats on the ice to celebrate wins and goals. This tradition started because a player killed a real rat in the locker room and then scored two goals in the next game. From rat luck, to long playoff droughts and now dynasty runs, let's take a look at some Panthers scoring records:

Single-Game Goalscoring Record

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The record for most goals in a single game is a three-way tie held by Mark Parrish, Pavel Bure, and Carter Verhaeghe. Parrish scored four goals on Oct. 30, 1998, on the road, against the Chicago Blackhawks. He played in the league for 11 years and had six 20-plus-goal seasons. Parrish also represented Team USA in the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Bure hit the four goal mark twice. The first one happened on Jan. 1, 2000, at home, against the Lightning. The second one happened on Feb. 10, 2001, on the road, against the Atlanta Thrashers. Bure was a famous Russian hockey player known as "The Russian Rocket." He had exceptional speed and great scoring ability. Bure is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NHL's 100 greatest players.

Verhaeghe scored his four goals on April 1, 2023, on the road, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is a successful Canadian hockey player and is still playing for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has won three Stanley Cups. One was with the Lightning and the last two as part of the Panthers repeat. He quickly became known for his clutch performances, including five career playoff overtime winners, and that is up there for most in the NHL. He's had an impressive journey from the minor leagues to becoming a top-six player and an icon for the Panthers.

Single-Season Goalscoring Record

Kellie Landis/Allsport/Online USA, Inc.

The single-season goalscoring record belongs to Bure, who scored 59 goals in 82 games in the 2000-01 season. He also holds the second spot with 58 goals in 74 games back in the 1999-2000 season. More fun facts about Bure is that he won the Rocket Richard Trophy twice as the NHL's leading goalscorer, and he did it with the Panthers. He was also the first Russian player to have multiple 60-goal seasons in the league. A lot of fans believe that his speed, skill, and style of play would make him a productive player in the modern NHL.

Sitting third on the single-season goalscoring list is Sam Reinhart, who scored 57 goals in 82 games in the 2023-24 season. He is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion and a former No. 2 overall pick. Reinhart was known for his hockey IQ, playmaking, and goalscoring ability. He was drafted second overall in the 2014 draft and played with the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to Florida in 2021.

Career Goalscoring Record

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The career goalscoring record belongs to Aleksander Barkov, who has 286 career goals for the Panthers. He is an elite Finnish hockey player and a solid two-way player. On top of his scoring, Barkov is known for winning the Selke Trophy multiple times as the league's best defensive forward. He captained the Panthers Stanley Cup runs, and is slowly making a name for himself.

In second place on the list is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 198 goals for Florida. He is known for being the third overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and for his long tenure with the Panthers, before famously being traded to the Calgary Flames in a package that brought Matthew Tkahchuck to Florida. Huberdeau set the franchise record for points in a single season, as he was better known as a playmaker than a goalscorer.

In third place on the list is Olli Jokinen, who scored 188 goals for the Panthers. He is a former Finnish player and a very skilled center. Jokinen was highly reliable skater, a top-tier player, and his career had a quiet excellence vibe to it. He always put together consistent numbers, even when he was on teams that rarely made deep playoff runs.