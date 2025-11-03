Heat vs Clippers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat look to end a two-game losing streak and tighten up their defense as they battle the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The Heat are 3-3 and just lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 130-120, on the road. It was a high-scoring first half and the Lakers built up a 14-point lead. Miami had a good third quarter and cut the deficit to four. However, they fell short in the fourth. The Heat shot 51% from the field but lost in making 3-pointers, 15-9. Miami won in free throws 25-19 and 66-60 with points in the paint. The Heat never led in this game, and the largest lead for the Lakers was 18. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way on offense with 31 points.

The Clippers are 3-2 and just beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-124 at home. It was also an NBA Cup Group Play game. It was a close first quarter. The Clippers had a solid run in the second quarter, the third was close, and the Pelicans made things interesting in the fourth. Los Angeles shot 51% from the field but lost in making 3-pointers, 18-15. The Clippers also lost in free throws, 26-19. Los Angeles did well with points in the paint, and their largest lead was 17. Kawhi Leonard led the way on offense with 34 points.

Spread

Heat +8 (-115)

Clippers -8 (-105)

Money line

Heat +260

Clippers -325

Total

OVER 228.5 (-110)

UNDER 228.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Heat vs Clippers Betting Trends

Miami is 2-2 as an underdog.

Miami is 2-1 ATS on the road.

Miami is 2-1 O/U on the road.

Los Angeles is 3-2 as the favorite.

Los Angeles is 1-2 ATS at home.

Los Angeles is 2-1 O/U at home.

Heat vs Clippers Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Norman Powell, G - Out

Kasparas Jakucionis, G - Out

Terry Rozier, G - Out

Tyler Herro, G - Out

Los Angeles Clippers

Kobe Sanders, G - Out

Jordan Miller, G - Out

Heat vs Clippers Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently second in points, tied for seventh in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Davion Mitchell leads the team in assists. This will be the second night of back-to-back games for the Heat. They are 0-2 on their current four-game road trip and 1-3 on the road for the season. Miami is a bit banged up, and the offense will be missing some key scorers for this game. The Heat just had a great game from the field, but need to get the three-pointer production up and actually try to get an early lead, and not chase the game.

Los Angeles is currently 30th in points, fifth in points allowed, and 16th in point differential. James Harden leads the team in assists. The Clippers have been off for two days and the offensive production has been high. They are 3-0 at home and have played well on both sides of the ball. Los Angeles has solid depth going for them and will look to keep the three-point numbers high. They can keep up with Miami at the free throw line and will try to keep the points in the paint flowing.

Best Bet: Heat Spread