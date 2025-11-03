ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Cardinals vs Cowboys Could be Interesting Tonight

Craig Shemon
Cardinals vs Cowboys

Cardinals vs Cowboys! That's our Monday Night Football matchup tonight and it could be fun to watch. If you are so inclined to wager on sports, take the over. Both teams can score points. And the Cardinals have a nasty habit of blowing fourth quarter leads in spectacular fashion.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is mentioned as an MVP candidate. He has not one, but two big time speedy wide receivers to throw to in Cee Dee Lamb and George Pickens. Pickens is in a contract year and has stepped up his game.

But the Cowboys defense is another story. They can't stop anybody. They traded their best defensive player in Micah Parsons. Kenny Clark arrived via that trade but he has been hurt as of late. Even team owner Jerry Jones says the defense is more than one player away from improving so don't look for him to make any more big trades ahead of the trade deadline Tuesday.

CARDINALS VS COWBOYS

Meanwhile the Cardinals cannot get out of their way. It seems almost weekly they enter the fourth quarter with a well earned lead only to blow it. They actually started the season 2-0 but have dropped their last five and quarterback Kyler Murray has missed two straight games with a foot injury. And it appears Jacoby Brissett will be playing in his place a third straight game tonight.

For more Cardinals vs Cowboys talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
