Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles: Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida State's season began like a good dream. With regret, now the Seminoles have awoken to realize it wasn't real. They'll try to turn things around with a victory in this Saturday's clash against the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It's the Homecoming Game at Florida State, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

FSU dropped its fourth straight contest in a 20-13 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 18, sinking the Seminoles below .500 overall, and a miserable 0-4 in conference play. Wake Forest is a curious kind of underdog on the money line and the spread. Florida State is favored by more than a touchdown over Wake in spite of the Demon Deacons' 5-2 record, and the fact that Wake has a three-game win streak going that includes a triumph over FSU and Wake's common opponent Virginia Tech.

Spread

Demon Deacons +10.5 (-113)

Seminoles -10.5 (-108)

Money line

Demon Deacons +300

Seminoles -317

Total

Over 50.5 (-122)

Under 50.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles Betting Trends

Florida State is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games.

Wake Forest is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Totals have gone over in eight of the last nine FSU-Wake matchups.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles Injury Reports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Quarterback Elijah Oehlke is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Will Loerzel is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back David Egbe is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Wesley Stroebel is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Ian VerSteeg is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Florida State Seminoles

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard is out for the season with a head injury.

Running back Roydell Williams is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Kam Davis is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Quindarrius Jones is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles Predictions and Picks

Florida State's injury issues make FSU's wide favorite's spread look stranger still. QB Tommy Castellanos is listed as day-to-day following a Stanford loss in which the signal-caller completed only 14 of 28 pass attempts. Even if Castellanos feels great on Saturday morning, he will be missing one of the team's wide-receiving threats with the news that freshman Jayden Boggs is out with another malady.

Analysts think that FSU's bye week can help the 'Noles snap out of a funk. Wake Forest is perceived as a team that's poised to flub and falter in the noisy atmosphere of Doak Campbell Stadium. "This will be the biggest crowd (Wake has) faced all season, and with it being a primetime game and serving as Florida State's homecoming game, saying this will be a tough environment is an understatement," writes Sports Illustrated pigskin blogger Perry Kostidakis. Las Vegas additionally doesn't like Wake's quarterback, Deshawn Purdie, having thrown more than one interception in the school's 13-12 win over SMU.