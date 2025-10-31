Sadly the Miami Dolphins returned to their usual selves on Thursday night when they lost 28-6 to the Baltimore Ravens. One week earlier the team gave its fans a glimmer of hope that they were a real football team when they somehow managed to go to Atlanta and beat the Falcons convincingly.

But not last night. The Dolphins did not even score a touchdown against a Ravens defense that had been giving up points in bunches. In fact, the Dolphins have not scored a touchdown in two of their last three games and matched their 6 point output from their game against the Browns.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS RETURNED TO BEING THE DOLPHINS

All who enjoyed Tua Tagolvailoa's miraculous 4 touchdown performance last week, saw Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson return from a mult-week hamstring injury and throw 4 touchdown passes against the Dolphins defense. Three of the four touchdown passes went to tight ends Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. Jackson stayed hot by completing 9 straight passes in the second quarter at one point.

That was not all. Running back Derrick Henry, who did not get off to a great start this season, ran 19 times for 119 yards.

Back to Jackson, he became the fourth player in the history of the NFL to fire 4 touchdown passes against Miami in at least 3 different games. Tom Brady did it 5 times. Drew Brees and Josh Allen did it 3 times each. Speaking of Josh Allen, the Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills next.