LaMelo Ball Fined $35,000 for Inappropriate Gesture During Hornets’ Loss to Heat

The NBA fined LaMelo Ball $35,000 for making an inappropriate gesture at a referee in the Charlotte Hornets' 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat on October 29, 2025. Ball's gesture, which was flipping the bird, came after being called for a charge and led to a technical foul.

Ball scored 20 points, dished out nine assists, and collected eight rebounds in 28 minutes. Despite his efforts, the Hornets were outscored by 19 points while he was on the court. Ball's max rookie extension is worth $203 million, with $37 million for this season.

The Hornets have had just one winning season during Ball’s five years and have yet to make the playoffs. Ball's availability has been a concern, as he played more than 50 games in only two seasons. Critics highlight his defensive challenges and inconsistent leadership.

This season is crucial for Ball and the Hornets to progress, but the fine isn't a great way to start. Previously, he was fined $100,000 for an offensive remark in a postgame interview last season, for which he apologized. Currently, Ball averages 26.3 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

His frustration was visible with the gesture, and earlier in the game, he accidentally kicked the ball into an opponent’s face. Such actions reflect his agitation during tense moments. Observers have noted Ball's past dissatisfaction with officiating, believing he doesn’t receive calls befitting a star.

The $35,000 fine is in line with NBA's player behavior policy, especially considering Ball's past issues. The Hornets started the season 2-2, with Ball showing strong stats, but there are still questions about the team's competitiveness. These concerns are significant given Ball's leadership role.