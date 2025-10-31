Kim Mulkey Misses Press Conference After LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward Fired

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey didn't show up to her postgame press conference after hearing about LSU athletic director Scott Woodward's firing during an exhibition match. In 2021, Woodward brought Mulkey on board, leading the team to its first women's basketball national championship in 2023.

Associate head coach Bob Starkey spoke to the press instead, revealing that she felt "heartbroken" over the dismissal. Starkey mentioned the team got the news during the game. He applauded Woodward for backing coaches and athletes.

"Scott has a deep love for coaches and student-athletes. He works hard to make sure we have the resources. He has a passion of love about this university and about this state. We, and me personally, are a lot better for him," said Starkey to the outlet.

Woodward, originally from Baton Rouge, secured Mulkey with a 10-year, $32 million contract in 2023. This contract made her the highest-paid women's basketball coach in the country. Woodward also recruited other coaches, like football coach Brian Kelly and baseball coach Jay Johnson, who each achieved national success with their teams under his leadership.

This latest move follows the firing of football coach Brian Kelly earlier in the week. LSU currently lacks a permanent athletic director and university president. Verge Ausberry steps in as interim AD, tasked with finding a new football coach.

Issues in the athletic department escalated due to Woodward's public dispute with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. The governor announced Woodward would not choose the next football coach. Reports indicate Woodward's severance deal exceeds $6 million.

Despite the turmoil behind the scenes, LSU excelled in their exhibition against Langston University, winning 121-41. Every player on the roster scored, and Amiya Joyner led with 24 points in 27 minutes.