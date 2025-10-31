Georgia vs Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Halloween weekend brings an old rivalry back to life in Jacksonville — the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs arrive to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Gators enter under interim coach Billy Gonzales looking to stir up a little chaos. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. EST Saturday at EverBank Stadium, with the game airing on ABC.

Gonzales steps to the helm after Florida dismissed Billy Napier following last week's 23–21 win over Mississippi State. Quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara will take over play-calling duties.

Florida (3-4, 2-2 SEC) is still seeking its first FBS win away from Gainesville. Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway has shown flashes of growth, throwing for 1,513 yards and nine touchdowns, but turnovers have been costly.

Georgia (6–1, 4–1 SEC) has won three straight, including a 43–35 victory over Ole Miss, and remains in contention for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for 1,553 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing more than 70% of his passes.

The Bulldogs have dominated the rivalry lately, winning four straight and seven of the last eight under Kirby Smart.

Spread

Georgia -7.5 (+108)

Florida +7.5 (-117)

Money line

Georgia -270

Florida +245

Total

Over 50.5 (-103)

Under 50.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Georgia vs Florida Betting Trends

Georgia is 3-4 against the spread this season and 6-14 over their last 20 games

The Gators are 2-5 against the spread this season.

Georgia has won seven of the past eight matchups against Florida.

The total has gone under in nine of Florida's last 11 games.

The over has hit in four of the past five meetings between these two teams.

Both teams are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 meetings.

Georgia vs Florida Injury Reports

Georgia

Colbie Young, WR — Out

Ethan Barbour, TE — Out

Talyn Taylor, WR — Out

Keyron Jones, DB — Out

Florida

Duke Clark, RB — Questionable

Jackson Wade, WR — Questionable

Treyaun Webb, RB — Out

Vernell Brown III, WR — Out

LJ McCray, DL — Out

Aidan Mizell, WR — Out

Aaron Gates, DB — Out

Ja'Kobi Jackson, DB — Out

Dijon Johnson, DB — Out

Javion Toombs, DB — Out

Caleb Banks, DL — Out

Georgia vs Florida Predictions and Picks

"Florida will come out juiced against their rival, especially with Billy Gonzalez leading the program. The Gators will take big swings and maybe even build a lead in Jacksonville. However, Georgia is too patient and has too many avenues to win this game for it to last. The Bulldogs will lean on their physical running game and pull away late. The line will be touch-and-go into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs can pull away late. Pick: Georgia." — Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

"It would be easy to take Georgia off a bye and go against Florida after a coaching change. But this is a flawed Georgia team and a talented Florida squad that underachieved this season, yet they beat Texas and Mississippi State in two of their last three games. Georgia not having their second-best receiver could also hamper them somewhat. Lagway can be very good against a mediocre pass defense. If he takes care of the football, the Gators can get the upset win." — Ben Hayes, Statsalt

"Georgia 31, Florida 20: The Gators couldn't pull the upset last season despite three Carson Beck interceptions. Gunner Stockton has thrown just one all season. The Gators need to win the turnover battle if they want to give interim coach Billy Gonzales a win in his first game, but the Bulldogs defense will take advantage of DJ Lagway miscues." — Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald