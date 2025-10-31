Charlie Manning Dresses Up as Jaxson Dart for Halloween

Eli Manning's son, Charlie, chose to dress up as Jaxson Dart for Halloween instead of imitating his dad. This playful decision highlights Dart's quick rise in popularity among young New York Giants fans.

Charlie's an avid Giants fan. He picked Dart over his own dad, a two-time Super Bowl winner. Jaxson Dart said he felt flattered by Charlie's admiration and called it "awesome." Dart admitted feeling a bit guilty since Charlie passed up Eli Manning, as reported by Fox Sports.

Eli Manning has been guiding Dart since the Giants selected him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks share a connection as Ole Miss alumni and first-round picks. Each started their careers with the Giants after the team's draft-day strategy.

Upon joining the Giants, Dart stepped in as the starting quarterback and quickly became a rising star. In his first five games, he threw for 984 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He also ran for 195 yards and added four more touchdowns.

This moment emphasizes the transition from Eli Manning to Dart as a local hero for young Giants fans. Charlie's costume choice shows how Jaxson Dart is getting more attention in New York.

The relationship between Manning and Dart is supportive. Manning has shared tips on both football and living in the city, telling Dart, "If you have any questions about anything, I’m here for you—football related, or if you’re deciding what town you want to live in, this or that… any ideas, I’m happy to be here," Manning told Empire Sports Media.

Eli Manning set a boundary in his advice when Dart asked for help getting a reservation at the exclusive 4 Charles Prime Rib. Manning replied, "I'm not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and make the reservation," according to Heavy.com.

Dart kicked off his Giants tenure by learning from a veteran player, much like Manning's time with Kurt Warner before taking over as starter in 2004. Manning praised the Giants for giving Dart time to settle into the city and manage media attention.