Trey Yesavage’s Game 5 Performance Sets World Series Records

Trey Yesavage, a rookie with the Toronto Blue Jays, broke a World Series record by striking out 12 Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5, the most by a rookie in a single World Series game. His fantastic performance included seven innings without walking a single batter, with each batter in the Dodgers lineup striking out at least once by the end of the fifth inning.

This performance was against a high-priced Dodgers roster, worth about $148 million. In comparison, Yesavage's salary was $57,204. He also became the first rookie in 76 years to notch 10 or more strikeouts in a World Series game. His five straight strikeouts during the game also set a new World Series record.

His rise to this moment was swift. Yesavage began the year in Single-A before debuting on September 15, 2025, where he set a Blue Jays franchise record by striking out nine in his first game. His journey through the minors was quick, advancing from Single-A to Triple-A and earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game.

During the playoffs leading up to Game 5, he delivered another stellar performance in the ALDS against the Yankees. In Game 2, he struck out 11 batters over 5.1 innings, setting a new record for the most strikeouts in a postseason game for the Blue Jays. At 23, he became the second-youngest player in MLB history to record at least 10 strikeouts in such a game.

The victory brought the Blue Jays within a game of their first championship in 32 years, a drought going back to titles in 1992 and 1993. His splitter left hitters puzzled, including Shohei Ohtani.

The game took place at Dodger Stadium, where the atmosphere was intense. Fans threw taunts, but Yesavage thrived under the pressure. “I love this!” Yesavage told his pitching coach amid the intense atmosphere, later adding, “That was so much fun, with the way everybody was hating me," Yesavage shared with SI.com.

Alongside Yesavage's pitching feats, early offense helped secure the Blue Jays' win. Back-to-back home runs provided crucial run support, allowing him to focus on dominating from the mound against one of the league's toughest lineups.

His rapid rise showcases his talent and the Blue Jays' focus on nurturing young pitchers. Drafted in 2024 from East Carolina, where he earned All-American honors, Yesavage’s swift climb is a testament to his talent and the team's development approaches.

Defeating the Dodgers, last year's National League champions and top scorers, highlighted his incredible abilities. His standout performances in high-stakes situations have drawn comparisons to some of MLB's greatest rookie pitchers.