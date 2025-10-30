Trae Young Exits Game with Knee Injury, Hawks Confirm No ACL Damage

Trae Young had to leave the game against Brooklyn due to a sprained right knee. This occurred after a collision in the first quarter with his teammate Mouhamed Gueye.

The incident happened when Gueye fell backward and bumped into Young's knee near the baseline. Although Young walked to the sideline, he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Coach Quin Snyder reassured fans that the ACL wasn't affected, "We need to act quickly to protect the building from further damage," said Snyder to Yahoo Sports. Young's upcoming MRI will provide a more detailed evaluation.

Young has been a key player for Atlanta's offense since he started his career, averaging 24.2 points and 11.6 assists last season.

This season, he's been averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds over four games.

Expectations are high for the Hawks, with players like Kristaps Porziņģis and Dyson Daniels stepping up.

Without Young, Atlanta has faced challenges, often relying on Dyson Daniels and Luke Kennard.

Atlanta's season started at 1-3. Young's absence now could complicate their early games.

Historically, Young has been resilient, often avoiding lengthy periods off due to injuries. This knee issue now concerns fans.