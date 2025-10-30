Stars vs Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Dallas Stars look to make it four wins in a row and keep the defense trending up as they battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Stars are 6-3-1 and just beat the Washington Capitals, 1-0 at home. Dallas was outshot 24-19, but out-hit the Capitals 30-22. The Stars were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-4 on the power play. Dallas did well with blocked shots, and goalie Jake Oettinger was the first star of the game with 24 saves. The third star of the game was Tyler Seguin, who got the lone goal of the game.

The Lightning are 4-4-2 and just beat the Nashville Predators, 5-2 on the road. After two periods, the Bolts were up 2-0. In the third, both teams went back and forth with scoring, and Tampa got an insurance empty net goal and one more goal after that to seal the victory. The Lightning scored in every period and out-shot the Predators 32-20. Tampa lost in hits 24-16 and in faceoffs 39-20. The Bolts were 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Lightning did well, controlling the game from start to finish.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-188)

Lightning -1.5 (+170)

Money line

Stars +137

Lightning -141

Total

OVER 6 (-103)

UNDER 6 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 5-12 SU in its last 17 games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Dallas' last 13 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 5-11 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay's last 15 games at home.

Stars vs Lightning Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Matt Duchene, C - Day-to-day

Roope Hintz, C - Day-to-day

Oskar Back, C - Day-to-day

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Jamie Benn, LW - Injured reserve

Kyle McDonald, RW - Injured reserve

Chase Wheatcroft, C - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Darren Raddysh, D - Day-to-day

Niko Huuhtanen, RW - Injured reserve

Nick Paul, LW - Injured reserve

Max Crozier, D - Day-to-day

Stars vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Dallas is 23rd in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, third on the power play, and tied for 24th on the penalty kill. Mikko Rantanen leads the team in assists and points. This season, the Stars have been very streaky. They started the season with a three-game winning streak, lost four in a row, and now have a good streak going. Dallas has been playing well on both sides of the puck, and having good defense leads to enough offense. It's a first-to-three-goal type of league, and the Stars are on that trend right now.

Tampa Bay is 22nd in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, tied for 28th on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in points. Tampa has been recovering from the start of the season, where they lost six of the first seven games. Most of those games were low-scoring losses and one-goal defeats. Now the scoring has found its way again and they are playing complete hockey. Tampa has a two-game winning streak at home and will look to set the tone against the defensive Stars.

Best Bet: Lightning Money line