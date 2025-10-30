Ravens vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Baltimore Ravens look to make it two wins in a row and keep the offensive numbers high as they take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

The Ravens are 2-5 and just beat the Chicago Bears, 30-16 at home. It was a somewhat back and forth game, and Baltimore put things away in the fourth quarter. Total yards were pretty even and the Ravens won in rushing yards from 177-96. Time of possession was close and Baltimore didn't turn the ball over. The Ravens red zone offense was 3-for-6 and the red zone defense was 2-for-3. Running back Derrick Henry led the way on offense with 21 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins are 2-6 and just beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-10 on the road. Miami scored in every quarter, the game was over in the third quarter. The third-down defense was 9-for-11 on defensive stops. The Dolphins won in total yards, 338-213 and in rushing yards from 141-45. Miami's red zone offense was 3-for-5 and the red zone defense was 1-for-2. The Dolphins had the upper hand in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 20 of 26 for 205 yards and four touchdown passes.

Spread

Ravens -7.5 (+100)

Dolphins +7.5 (-108)

Money line

Ravens -376

Dolphins +355

Total

OVER 50.5 (-108)

UNDER 50.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Ravens vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Baltimore's last eight games.

Baltimore is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Miami is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last seven games.

Miami is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

Ravens vs Dolphins Injury Reports

Baltimore Ravens

Broderick Washington Jr., DT - Injured reserve

Tavius Robinson, LB - Injured reserve

Nnamdi Madubuike, DT - Injured reserve

Ar'Darius Washington, S - Out

Adisa Isaac, LB - Injured reserve

Dayton Wade, WR - Injured reserve

Robert Longerbeam, CB - Injured reserve

Bilhal Kone, CB - Injured reserve

Miami Dolphins

Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB - Questionable

Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable

Ashtyn Davis, S - Doubtful

Julian Hill, TE - Out

Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Ravens vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Baltimore is currently 28th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and 30th in points against. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming back from injury, and he will be a huge boost to the offense. That's one of the main reasons why the Ravens are heavy favorites. Baltimore just ended a four-game losing streak and just had one of their most complete games of the season since Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will have the combo of Jackson and Henry really stacking up those rushing numbers and more red zone scoring.

Miami is currently 26th in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, tied for 21st in points scored, and tied for 26th in points against. Tagovailoa has been inconsistent this season, but he is coming off of a four-touchdown game and that momentum could carry over into this game, where the Ravens defense hasn't been great for most of the season. Jaylen Waddle will be a key factor in this game, as he goes up against the Baltimore secondary. Just like the Ravens, the Dolphins just ended a small losing streak and had a complete team win.

Best Bet: Over