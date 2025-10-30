Ravens vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Baltimore Ravens look to make it two wins in a row and keep the offensive numbers high as they take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
The Ravens are 2-5 and just beat the Chicago Bears, 30-16 at home. It was a somewhat back and forth game, and Baltimore put things away in the fourth quarter. Total yards were pretty even and the Ravens won in rushing yards from 177-96. Time of possession was close and Baltimore didn't turn the ball over. The Ravens red zone offense was 3-for-6 and the red zone defense was 2-for-3. Running back Derrick Henry led the way on offense with 21 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins are 2-6 and just beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-10 on the road. Miami scored in every quarter, the game was over in the third quarter. The third-down defense was 9-for-11 on defensive stops. The Dolphins won in total yards, 338-213 and in rushing yards from 141-45. Miami's red zone offense was 3-for-5 and the red zone defense was 1-for-2. The Dolphins had the upper hand in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 20 of 26 for 205 yards and four touchdown passes.
Spread
- Ravens -7.5 (+100)
- Dolphins +7.5 (-108)
Money line
- Ravens -376
- Dolphins +355
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-108)
- UNDER 50.5 (+104)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Ravens vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- Baltimore is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Baltimore's last eight games.
- Baltimore is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- Miami is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last seven games.
- Miami is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.
Ravens vs Dolphins Injury Reports
Baltimore Ravens
- Broderick Washington Jr., DT - Injured reserve
- Tavius Robinson, LB - Injured reserve
- Nnamdi Madubuike, DT - Injured reserve
- Ar'Darius Washington, S - Out
- Adisa Isaac, LB - Injured reserve
- Dayton Wade, WR - Injured reserve
- Robert Longerbeam, CB - Injured reserve
- Bilhal Kone, CB - Injured reserve
Miami Dolphins
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, S - Questionable
- Bradley Chubb, LB - Questionable
- Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable
- Ashtyn Davis, S - Doubtful
- Julian Hill, TE - Out
- Storm Duck, CB - Injured reserve
- Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Darren Waller, TE - Injured reserve
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve
- Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve
- James Daniels, G - Injured reserve
- Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve
Ravens vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks
Baltimore is currently 28th in passing yards, eighth in rushing yards, 13th in points scored, and 30th in points against. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming back from injury, and he will be a huge boost to the offense. That's one of the main reasons why the Ravens are heavy favorites. Baltimore just ended a four-game losing streak and just had one of their most complete games of the season since Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will have the combo of Jackson and Henry really stacking up those rushing numbers and more red zone scoring.
Miami is currently 26th in passing yards, 23rd in rushing yards, tied for 21st in points scored, and tied for 26th in points against. Tagovailoa has been inconsistent this season, but he is coming off of a four-touchdown game and that momentum could carry over into this game, where the Ravens defense hasn't been great for most of the season. Jaylen Waddle will be a key factor in this game, as he goes up against the Baltimore secondary. Just like the Ravens, the Dolphins just ended a small losing streak and had a complete team win.
Best Bet: Over
This game will be about the running game battle between Henry and De'Von Achane, with both running defenses being below average. Plus, Jackson and the offense will be extra pumped up to be whole again. Also, Tua has some passing game confidence going into this game.