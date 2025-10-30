Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Heat are responding to the NBA's gambling shakedown by fixing to win every game. Miami has won its last three games, including Tuesday's scintillating 144-117 home court victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The only negative news from the hardwood is that it's the last hurrah at home for a while.

The Heat will now embark on a western road swing that includes two games in Los Angeles, followed by a contest in Denver. First, there's a tipoff with the host San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. EST this Thursday.

San Antonio's stubborn odds to win are spurred by a hot streak of its own. Mitch Johnson's team is 4-0 on the new season, with three substantial margins of victory over Dallas, Brooklyn, and Toronto, combined with an overtime triumph over New Orleans. Victor Wembanyama is sixth in the league in scoring. Wembanyama's talented team also went an immaculate 4-0 in the 2025-26 NBA preseason.

Spread

Heat +6 (-10)5

Spurs -6 (-103)

Money line

Heat +208

Spurs -217

Total

Over 228.5 (-105)

Under 228.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Trends

The 2025-26 San Antonio Spurs are unbeaten in eight games counting preseason.

The Miami Heat have beaten San Antonio in four straight regular season games.

Miami has a 7-4 record in its previous 11 road contests.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports

Miami Heat

Guard Norman Powell is day-to-day with a groin strain.

Guard Kasparas Jakucionis is out with a groin strain.

Guard Terry Rozier is on immediate leave from the team.

Guard Tyler Herro is out for several weeks with a foot/ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs

Center Luke Kornet is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Forward Lindy Waters III is out with an eye injury.

Forward Kelly Olynyk is out with a heel injury.

Guard De'Aaron Fox is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Jeremy Sochan is out with a sprained left wrist.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Predictions and Picks

San Antonio has a chance to go to 5-0 for the first time in the Spurs' decorated history. It helps that San Antonio voters are considering paying for a new arena, an October motivator that can quietly help push a pro team to success while players chat about other topics with the media. But more critically, the Spurs have rekindled the type of patient, methodical hoops that brought the franchise its golden era, with a slow-paced offense mixed with aggressive defense, easy buckets, and many trips to the foul stripe.

Miami's blowout wins are all the more impressive due to guard Tyler Herro's injury woes. "In Herro's absence, the Heat have played equal-opportunity offense, largely devoid of the type of pick-and-roll sets that set Herro on last season's course to his first All-Star berth," writes Ira Windermann in a free article from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. However, he adds, "the need for Herro is likely to increase" as players inevitably get banged-up in the days to come. Small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is picking up his share of the slack for Miami's incomplete lineup, producing 28 points in Tuesday night's tussle.