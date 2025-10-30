Is the Miami Dolphins season on the brink tonight when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football? Wait. The Dolphins are 2-6 and are in the midst of a disastrous season. The fanbase is expecting wholesale changes next season. Although there is no guarantee owner Stephen Ross will change anything.

Many apathetic Dolphins fans have given up on the season and they really don't care what happens moving forward. Many just prefer the Dolphins just get a good draft pick in 2026. But an impressive win last week on the road against the Atlanta Falcons showed everyone what is possible with this team. We saw shades of 2023 when Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins owned the top passing offense in the league.

So what's going on here? Is there hope for salvaging the season? The Baltimore Ravens come into this game with a similar 2-5 record, but to a man, they think they are turning this season around. So why can't the Dolphins do it?

MIAMI DOLPHINS SEASON

I know it sounds crazy. And in reality, as Dolphins fans know, they will probably win just enough games to mess up their draft pick and fall (or rise) to the middle of the pack. They have winnable games against the Saints, Jets, and Bengals coming up. If they win all three they will finish at least 5-12. Based on last year's NFL draft that record would have Miami drafting somewhere between the 7th and 10th pick. They can get a very good player there but probably not a franchise-changing pick.