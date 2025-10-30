Magic vs Hornets: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Orlando Magic look to end their four-game losing streak and tighten up their defense as they battle the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

The Magic are 1-4 and just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 135-116 on the road. Both teams had a good first half of offense, but Orlando couldn't keep up in the second half. They shot 45% from the field, made 12 threes, and made 28 free throws. The turnovers were high, and the Magic lost in points in the paint, 64-48. The largest deficit for Orlando was 24 points. Paolo Banchero led the way on offense with 24 points.

The Hornets are 2-2 and just lost to the Miami Heat, 144-117 on the road. The game was basically done at halftime and the Hornets lost three of the four quarters by 10 or more points. They shot 44% from the field and threes and free throws were pretty even. Charlotte had 18 turnovers and that led to 26 points conceded. The Hornets lost in points in the paint 58-44 and the largest deficit was 29 points. LaMelo Ball led the way on offense with 20 points.

Spread

Magic -3 (-102)

Hornets +3 (-104)

Money line

Magic -141

Hornets +133

Total

OVER 240 (-103)

UNDER 240 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs Hornets Betting Trends

Orlando is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Orlando's last seven games.

Orlando is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Charlotte's last seven games.

Charlotte is 3-14 SU in its last 17 games.

Magic vs Hornets Injury Reports

Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner, F - Out

Charlotte Hornets

None

Magic vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

Orlando is currently 24th in points, 18th in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Banchero leads the team in points per game. The Magic are struggling to find their rhythm, and so far, some offseason additions aren't boosting the offense. Orlando plays at a fast pace, but so far the offense is clicking on isolation plays. The defense has also been a little below average. The newest Magic player, Desmond Bane, still provides a much-needed threat from beyond the arc and the team just needs some defensive identity.

Charlotte is currently first in points, 17th in points allowed, and second in point differential. Ball leads the team in points per game and assists. The Hornets have shown early promise this season and are doing well with their retooled roster. This team is looking to build on that momentum. Ball's playmaking and the new young guys have made a great impact. Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton have provided leadership and depth. Like the Magic, they need to clean up the turnovers and tighten up the defense.

Best Bet: Orlando Spread