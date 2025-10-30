Governor Jeff Landry Takes Charge in LSU Coaching Search, Challenges AD Scott Woodward’s Choices

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry decided that LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward won't handle the search for the university's new football coach, aiming to prevent mistakes of the past. This move follows the university's financial troubles due to coaching contracts, like the $53 million owed from Brian Kelly's deal.

Landry suggested that the LSU Board of Supervisors create a committee to oversee the hiring process. However, board chairman Scott Ballard wasn't informed about this plan. This effort aims to avoid Woodward's past management choices, leading to large buyouts, including Jimbo Fisher's $76 million buyout at Texas A&M.

Kelly, dismissed by LSU after a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, leaves a buyout nearly reaching $53 million, the second largest in college football history. LSU fans showed their dissatisfaction with chants of "Fire Kelly" during a game against Texas A&M. The school agreed to pay Kelly's remaining salary over seven years instead of all at once.

Potential candidates for the coaching position include Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, Tulane's Jon Sumrall, and Buffalo Bills' Joe Brady. These options represent a new direction for LSU's football program, which generated $95 million in income last year, with football being its primary source.

Woodward's history at LSU involves significant contracts, totaling $170 million for both Jimbo Fisher and Brian Kelly. Both coaches didn't meet expectations, resulting in a combined $129 million in buyouts. Woodward's contract with LSU, running through 2029, would cost $6.8 million to terminate and requires efforts to ease LSU's financial burden.

Additionally, LSU made a financial mistake in 2022, overpaying Brian Kelly by $1 million due to duplicate payments. This was later corrected. The university also misclassified $6.7 million in severance as coaching salaries, benefits, and bonuses, and understated $139.9 million in Tiger Athletic Foundation debt in its NCAA Financial Report, which were all corrected.